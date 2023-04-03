POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Analysts warn planned judicial changes could harm Israeli economy
Israel is going to be 75 years in a few weeks' time. But instead of holding national celebrations, it is in turmoil facing what some fear could turn into a civil war. This is all due to the government's plans to change the way the judicial system works. The uncertainty in Israel's political situation extends deep into the business sector and affects the whole economy. #IsraeliEconomy #JudicialReform #IsraeliBusiness
