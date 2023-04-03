POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Low energy prices imperil Russia's economy and Ukraine campaign
February 24th marked one year since Russian tanks and troops crossed the border into Ukraine with the aim of regime change. It's also been a year that has transformed Russia's place in the world economy, pushing it away from Europe and towards new markets in China and India for its energy. So far, the direst predictions about Russia's economic collapse have not come true. But will 2023 see Russian President Vladimir Putin's luck run out? Several factors are not working in his favor. Wilson Dizard has the story. #RussianEconomy #Russia'sWarinUkraine #RussianMilitary
April 3, 2023
