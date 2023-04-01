POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe
Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe
Donald Trump's attorneys say he will protest his innocence when he appears in a New York court on Tuesday. The former US president is accused of making hush money payments to actor Stormy Daniels. Trump's lawyers say they've had assurances he won't be handcuffed. He is the first former US president to be indicted by a grand jury. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain brings us the latest. #trumpindictment #donaldtrump
April 1, 2023
