Indian movie puts Norway's invasive childcare system in the spotlight
06:43
World
Indian movie puts Norway's invasive childcare system in the spotlight
An Indian film has portrayed the gruelling journey of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother who fought a months-long legal battle for custody of her children against the Norwegian child welfare service Barnevernet. The controversial child protection service is facing criticism for tearing families apart and putting children into foster care on flimsy pretexts. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway #fostercare #Norway
April 1, 2023
