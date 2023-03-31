World Share

New Islamophobia Report Reveals Europe's Hypocrisy On Refugees

Last year, a UN resolution declared March 15 as 'the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Shortly after marking the occasion this year, the eight edition of the European Islamophobia Report was released, detailing how Muslims were seeing increased cases of discrimination. The report said that the war in Ukraine overshadowed many issues, and stressed that the conflict exposed glaring double standards. That Europeans are more welcoming to certain types of refugees than others. The report detailed that many European countries openly welcomed white, Christian Ukrainians fleeing Russia's attack in the early stages of the war, while having for years opposed accepting mostly Muslim refugees escaping conflicts. Researchers who contributed to the report also highlighted how western media coverage, vastly differed in their portrayal of Ukrainian and Muslim refugees. Islamopbhobia was also found to be expanding at the institutionalized state level, where legislation and government policies directly targeted Muslims in certain countries. Guests: Farid Hafez Senior Fellow at Bridge Initiative Linda Hyokki Researcher at Ibn Haldun University