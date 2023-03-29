POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli parties discuss justice reforms after Netanyahu U-turn
Israeli parties discuss justice reforms after Netanyahu U-turn
US President Joe Biden has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scrap his controversial judicial reform legislation. The proposals have led to massive protests across the country. Netanyahu has immediately fired back saying he will not be dictated to from abroad, but domestic pressure has already forced the Prime Minister to halt the legislation while a review is done. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
March 29, 2023
