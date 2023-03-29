World Share

Lesotho to pursue land reclamations in South Africa

The African country of Lesotho says it has land in South Africa which it plans to reclaim. The South African enclave says land in Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal belongs to them. Mosothons claim they were forced to move from these regions because of two wars in the 1800s. The government says it will pursue the land reclamations under a United Nations resolution. South African analyst Thembisa Fakude has more on these claims. #Lesotho #SouthAfrica #Borderdispute