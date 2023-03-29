World Share

Maya Bay struggles to balance sharks with tourism

In 2018, Thailand limited traveller numbers to Maya Bay to help preserve nature. The remote jungle and tropical sands were made famous by the Hollywood movie "Beach' starring Leonardo Di Caprio, which brought tens of thousands of tourists. Now, more than four years on, tourism has resumed there and there are growing fears that reef sharks and other sea creatures' are again at risk. Rumeysa Codar reports.