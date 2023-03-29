World Share

One on One - Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues and European countries seek alternative energy supplies, different alliances and energy transit paradigms felt around the globe. Türkiye, as one of the pivotal examples of an energy transition centre, now aims toward being an energy hub. Former Austrian Foreign Minister and energy analyst Karin Kneissl visited a forum called Türkiye: Energy Hub of the Future this week, and TRT World sat down with her to talk about Türkiye's energy potential, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Sino-Soviet cooperation.