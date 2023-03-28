World Share

Human rights hypocrisy | Rising living costs spark protests in Kenya

Amnesty International's annual report highlights double standards in human rights globally. We first speak with Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard on how the world reacted to the war in Ukraine versus other human rights atrocities. On the second part of the show, we examine the deadly protests in Kenya and questions whether rising inflation is truly causing suffering or if the protests are a political move to destabilise the government. Guests: Agnes Callamard Amnesty International Secretary General Jared Mairura Ratemo Lawyer Catherine Amayi Eco-Feminist