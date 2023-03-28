POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Human rights hypocrisy | Rising living costs spark protests in Kenya
25:40
World
Human rights hypocrisy | Rising living costs spark protests in Kenya
Amnesty International's annual report highlights double standards in human rights globally. We first speak with Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard on how the world reacted to the war in Ukraine versus other human rights atrocities. On the second part of the show, we examine the deadly protests in Kenya and questions whether rising inflation is truly causing suffering or if the protests are a political move to destabilise the government. Guests: Agnes Callamard Amnesty International Secretary General Jared Mairura Ratemo Lawyer Catherine Amayi Eco-Feminist
March 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?