March 27, 2023
05:52
05:52
Thousands protest proposal, largest movement in Israel's history.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an emergency Parliament meeting, amid reports that he may scrap his controversial judicial reforms. The development comes as a response to statements from President Israel Herzog and fired defence minister Yoav Gallant calling for a halt to changes in legislation. Former deputy foreign Minister Danny Ayalon has more on the situation. #Israel #Netanyahu #JudicialReform
