POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Honduras and China establish diplomatic ties in blow to Taiwan
02:46
World
Honduras and China establish diplomatic ties in blow to Taiwan
Honduras has established formal diplomatic ties with China, after announcing it was breaking relations with Taiwan. China has allegedly been pressuring Taiwan's dwindling number of foreign allies for years, trying to get them to reject recognition of Taiwan as an independent self-governing territory. Taipei has denounced the move, accusing Beijing of using "coercion and intimidation" to lure away one of its few remaining allies. Malik Fuda reports.
March 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?