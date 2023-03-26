POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden declares emergency for Mississippi after the deadly tornado
02:22
World
Biden declares emergency for Mississippi after the deadly tornado
The White House has approved an emergency declaration for the state of Mississippi, freeing-up federal funding to funnel into areas devastated by Friday night's tornado. Federal authorities are on the ground inspecting the damage and have vowed to respond to residents' urgent needs The storm killed at least 25 people in Mississippi, and one in Alabama, and the search for those missing continues. Mikail Malik has more.
March 26, 2023
