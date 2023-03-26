POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NGO reunites 61 Ukrainian families after children taken to Russia
02:15
World
NGO reunites 61 Ukrainian families after children taken to Russia
A Ukrainian NGO says it successfully returned 61 Ukrainian children, believed to have been illegally transferred to Russia, back to their country. Last week, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in the removal of thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied areas in Ukraine. On Thursday, the EU Commission president said she was initiating a plan to trace and return the children. She claimed more than 16,000 had been taken. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Russia #Ukraine
March 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?