India's parliament disqualifies opposition figure as a lawmaker
Oppositons leaders in India have denounced parliament’s decision to disqualify the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP, after he was given a two year sentence in a defamation case. They believe opposition leaders have become the number one target in Narendra Modi’s governing BJP and witnessed a new low in India’s constitutional democracy. Ghandi cannot stand in elections unless his sentence overturned. Smita Sharma reports.
March 24, 2023
