World
Trump calls for protests as possible criminal indictment looms
Former US president Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. And he's called on his supporters to stage mass protests to quote, 'take the nation back'. He faces possible indictment by a grand jury in New York investigating alleged campaign violations, including hush-money payments to the adult actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Joe Siracusa from, Curtin University explains whether Trump will survive this case. #DomnaldTrump #CriminalIndictment #StormyDaniels
March 20, 2023
