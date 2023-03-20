POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan's workers get biggest pay rises in decades
Japan's workers get biggest pay rises in decades
Japanification - an economic term describing the stagnation Japan's economy faced for three decades after the early 1990s. The period is known as the lost decades. The Japanese economic miracle throughout the 20th century had come to an end and Japan was stuck on a deflationary spiral. Prices kept going down despite the government's aggressive policies to spike demand. Now, Japan faces its next challenge - a declining GDP and the highest inflation it has ever seen in over 4 decades. Emre Boz has more on what the government is doing to tackle the problem. #JapanInflation #Japanwages #BankofJapan
March 20, 2023
