Billions of dollars come to the rescue of regional banks
09:18
BizTech
Billions of dollars come to the rescue of regional banks
How safe is your money in the bank? The value of currencies can rise and fall, but the presence of your cash in your account should not be a question. In the US, several bank failures occurred after the institutions failed to hold bonds worth enough money to cover what depositors had. The US government has acted rapidly to ease concerns, but will it be enough? Wilson Dizard reports. #CreditSuisse #SVB #SignatureBank
March 20, 2023
