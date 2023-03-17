POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global equities gain as banking sector lifelines boost confidence
Global equities gain as banking sector lifelines boost confidence
Markets are back with a vengeance as eleven major US banks poured $30 billion in deposits to save First Republic Bank, including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo. European stocks closed higher yesterday, with banking stocks up 1.24%. Credit Suisse's embattled stocks finished the session up 19% after the Swiss National Bank said it would provide a liquidity backstop to the bank. Asia stocks are also rising across the board as Wall Street moved to shore up the banking system in a sign of confidence in the sector.
March 17, 2023
