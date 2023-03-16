POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye hosts Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara
05:40
World
The Organization of Turkic States is meeting in Ankara to discuss developing solidarity among the states in times of disaster. Leaders of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will talk about how they can expand the scope of cooperation to include disaster management and humanitarian assistance. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University has more on this summit. #Türkiye #OrganizationofTurkicStates #Erdogan
March 16, 2023
