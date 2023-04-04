POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction politically motivated?
26:00
World
Is Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction politically motivated?
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's opposition, is appealing his conviction for defamation. The opposition parties allege that his sentencing is yet another example of the Modi government's authoritarian tactics. However, the BJP leaders argue that Gandhi's case highlights his party's arrogance and that the judiciary is following the proper legal procedures. Guests: Sudhanshu Mittal Senior BJP Leader Sanjay Jha Former National Spokesperson for Indian National Congress Party Sanjay Hegde Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India
April 4, 2023
