Bitcoin tops $28,000 for first time in nine months

The price of bitcoin has topped $28,000 for the first time in nine months after the banking crisis sparked a market rally. That's as investors view the currency as an alternative to the banking system and as somewhat of a 'safe haven'. Despite this, crypto firms are now scrambling to find institutions to bank with after the collapse of both digital-friendly institutions Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital. And it looks as if they are now turning to crypto banks based in Switzerland, which has been trying to market itself as a nascent crypto hub with stricter regulation in recent years. Gold prices are also up, and according to analysts they could notch an all-time high after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. #Bitcoin #CryptoCurrency #BankingCrisis