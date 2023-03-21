World Share

Will Montenegro’s Presidential Run-Off Chart a New Path?

Montenegro's incumbent president who has ruled the country for over three decades, will face an economist, and former minister in the presidential run-off on April the second. According to the results, Milo Djukanovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists won about 35 percent of the vote while Jakov Milatovic of the newly-formed Europe Now secured about 29 percent. The vote came amid a political crisis engulfing Montenegro, which started after the administration led by prime minister Dritan Abazovic lost a vote of confidence last year. The process of forming a new government has created another challenge as the country is already suffering from ethnic divisions and global security challenges. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from the Montenegrin capital.