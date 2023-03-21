POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN urges wealthy countries to expedite carbon neutrality goals
02:07
World
UN urges wealthy countries to expedite carbon neutrality goals
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says 'Humanity is on thin ice and that ice is melting fast'. It's in response to a report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Thousands of scientists have distilled five years of work and presented some key points which will help mitigate the very worst effects of the climate crisis, which nearly half the planet's population is already suffering from. Kubra Akkoc has the story. #climatecrisis #ipcc
March 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?