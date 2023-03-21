World Share

UN urges wealthy countries to expedite carbon neutrality goals

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says 'Humanity is on thin ice and that ice is melting fast'. It's in response to a report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Thousands of scientists have distilled five years of work and presented some key points which will help mitigate the very worst effects of the climate crisis, which nearly half the planet's population is already suffering from. Kubra Akkoc has the story. #climatecrisis #ipcc