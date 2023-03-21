POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq war: what legacy 20 years on
26:00
World
Iraq war: what legacy 20 years on
20 years ago, after months of diplomatic wrangling at the UN, a US-led coalition invaded Iraq. The opening salvoes were described as ‘shock and awe’, and the invading countries claimed to want to remove Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, change the regime, and spread democracy to the Middle East. So what happened? Guests: Abdulrazzaq Al-Saiedi Technical expert on Iraq at Physicians for Human Rights Oula Kadhum Postdoctoral Fellow in Lund University and Fellow in International Migration at LSE Richard Toye Professor of Modern History at the University of Exeter Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
March 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?