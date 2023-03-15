POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China reports retail sales growth for first two months of year
04:32
BizTech
China reports retail sales growth for first two months of year
China lifted strict COVID-19 rules at the end of 2022, but its first months of reopening are off to a disappointing start. Real estate investments fell and retail sales remained sluggish. Big-ticket items and home appliances saw the largest declines in sales, while trade in online physical goods rose the most. Unemployment in cities also ticked up to 5.6 percent in February, and the unemployment rate for young people remains persistently high, standing at over 18 percent. A deeply indebted housing sector and graying demographics also weigh on long-term prospects for China's economic growth. But Asian stocks are up today, lifted by optimism that US regulators have contained contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week.
March 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?