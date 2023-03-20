World Share

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia's Putin in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a rational way out of the Ukraine crisis but admits, finding common ground between Moscow and Kiev is not easy. Xi's comments come ahead of his visit to Moscow, where China is expected to attempt to broker a political settlement between Russia and Ukraine. His visit is the first since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year. Malik Fuda brings us more on this significant trip. #russia #china #ukraine