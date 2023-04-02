World Share

Ukraine says Russia assuming rotating presidency of UNSC a 'blow

Russia has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, with Kiev calling it a symbolic blow to the body's work. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a slap in the face to the international community. The last time Moscow held the post was in February last year, when it launched its war in Ukraine. It means the Security Council is being led by a country whose president is subject to an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. The International Criminal Court - which is not a UN institution - issued the warrant for Vladimir Putin last month. The Kremlin says it plans to "exercise all its rights" in the role of president. Andreas Umland, Analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies, is talking about what does this mean.