IAEA agreement with Iran includes monitoring, access to people
05:25
World
The UN's nuclear watchdog says talks with Iran have been fruitful, with the country agreeing to monitoring and inspection of its nuclear sites International Atomic Energy Agency director general - Rafael Grossi - says inspections will be carried out at Iran's Fordow nuclear site. A team from the agency will arrive in Tehran in a few days as monitoring equipment will be re-installed in a number of places. Paul Ingram is a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk. He also talked about if this will be enough to help restore the nuclear deal between Iran and the West. #IAEA #Irannucleardeal
March 4, 2023
