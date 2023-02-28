POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egypt's FM Oversees Aid Delivery, Visits Türkiye's Quake Zones
13:25
World
Egypt's FM Oversees Aid Delivery, Visits Türkiye's Quake Zones
The last time an Egyptian foreign minister visited Türkiye, the world was a very different place. But in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye, Egypt's foreign ministry said a trip by its top diplomat, would show solidarity between the two brotherly peoples. The two countries saw relations plummet following the 2013 coup that brought Egypt's current president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to power. For the past year, Ankara and Cairo have traded diplomatic gestures, including the possibility of high level visits. On Monday, Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Türkiye's port city of Mersin, where he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Shoukry, was in Mersin to oversee the arrival of an Egyptian ship loaded with aid and relief supplies. Guests: Riccardo Fabiani North Africa Project Director at Crisis Group Ali Bakeer Non-Resident Fellow at Atlantic Council
February 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?