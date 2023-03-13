POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel sees one of the biggest protests in it's history
Israel sees one of the biggest protests in it's history
Israelis are expressing their anger over the proposed changes to the judiciary system, by demonstrating en masse. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that the changes to the judicial system are necessary to restore the balance of power, but critics argue that it would result in the destruction of Israel's democracy. Is Israel on the brink of a constitutional crisis? Guests: Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director at the Likud Party Jeremy Saltan Former Knesset Faction Director of the Yamina Party Neri Zilber Adjunct Fellow at The Washington Institute
March 13, 2023
