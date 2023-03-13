POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron’s New Plans for Africa
President Emmanuel Macron declared French interference in Africa was over during a recent four nation tour to the continent. He was there with the aim of resetting relations based on mutual respect. Will his new approach work, or does colonial resentment just run too deep? GUESTS: Emmanuel Dupuy President of Institute for European Perspective & Security Garba Moussa African policy analyst Alex Vines Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampshire, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
March 13, 2023
