Strait Talk Visits the Port of Mersin, a Diplomatic and Quake Relief Hub

One of the biggest harbours on the Mediterranean, the port of Mersin sprang into action immediately after the February 6th earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye. After more than a month, the death toll stands at over 45,000. But even before the earthquake struck, Mersin, with its strategic location close to the Suez Canal and other key maritime routes, has played a valuable role in global trade. In this special edition of Strait Talk, we visit Mersin port, one of Türkiye’s largest gateways to the world and take a closer look at its operations and the major role it has played amid ongoing quake relief efforts. Guests: Captain Mesut Ozturk Secretary General of Mersin Chamber of Shipping Gurhan Cevik Director of operations at GEM Türkiye Ayca Aydin Mission lead GEM Türkiye