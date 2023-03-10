POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Over 500 people died in England after long ambulance waiting times
02:06
World
Over 500 people died in England after long ambulance waiting times
New data has revealed that more than 500 people died in England last year after having to wait for too long for an ambulance. The number of patients waiting over an hour for an ambulance has increased significantly, rising from 16,143 in 2021 to 19,270 in 2022. The findings come amid a wider crisis in the UK’s healthcare system, with hospitals struggling to cope with rising demand and staff shortages. #UK #Ambulance
March 10, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?