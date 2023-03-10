World Share

Over 500 people died in England after long ambulance waiting times

New data has revealed that more than 500 people died in England last year after having to wait for too long for an ambulance. The number of patients waiting over an hour for an ambulance has increased significantly, rising from 16,143 in 2021 to 19,270 in 2022. The findings come amid a wider crisis in the UK's healthcare system, with hospitals struggling to cope with rising demand and staff shortages.