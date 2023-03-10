POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are 15-minute cities feasible?
26:00
World
Are 15-minute cities feasible?
15-minute cities have become a hotly debated topic among experts, with some arguing that it offers a path towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. However, critics contend that it poses a threat to personal liberties, and could potentially result in the kind of authoritarian control depicted in popular dystopian novels like "The Hunger Games." Guests: Carlton Reid Journalist David Campbell Bannerman Chairman of The Freedom Association Joe McReynolds Urbanist
March 10, 2023
