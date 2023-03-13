World Share

How might the war in Ukraine end?

One year since Russia invaded Ukraine, there are few signs of any kind of ceasefire. In fact, all the indications are that the fighting is about to get worse. So, how will this conflict end? Guests: Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze Chair of Ukrainian Committee of EU Integration Anthony Brenton Former British Ambassador to Russia William Courtney Former US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia and Senior Fellow at the Rand Corporation Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.