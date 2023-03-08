POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU defence ministers discuss how best to supply Ukraine with needed ammunition
The UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres is in Kiev for talks with Volodymr Zelenskyy about the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Deal, which allows the export of Russian and Ukrainian food and fertilisers to international markets. The current deal expires in ten days time. Meanwhile, EU defence ministers have met in Sweden to discuss how best to supply Ukraine with urgently needed ammunition as the battle for Bakhmut goes on.
March 8, 2023
