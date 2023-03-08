World Share

Is it fair to ban one of the world's most popular apps?

The US government argues that TikTok poses a national security threat by allowing user data to be accessed by the Chinese government, while China claims that the US is disregarding the principles of fair competition. TikTok, on the other hand, dismisses these accusations as "political theatre." Amidst these conflicting claims, we search for the truth on. Guests: Darrell West Vice President of Governance Studies at Brookings Institute Gillian Diebold Policy Analyst at the Center for Data Innovation Gerd Leonhard Futurist