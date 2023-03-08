POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is it fair to ban one of the world's most popular apps?
26:00
World
Is it fair to ban one of the world's most popular apps?
The US government argues that TikTok poses a national security threat by allowing user data to be accessed by the Chinese government, while China claims that the US is disregarding the principles of fair competition. TikTok, on the other hand, dismisses these accusations as "political theatre." Amidst these conflicting claims, we search for the truth on. Guests: Darrell West Vice President of Governance Studies at Brookings Institute Gillian Diebold Policy Analyst at the Center for Data Innovation Gerd Leonhard Futurist
March 8, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?