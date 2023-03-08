World Share

Croatian Rescue Team Impressed by Turkish Unity Amid Quake Disaster

On the sidelines of a recent G20 meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked his Croatian counterpart for supporting Türkiye after two major earthquakes hit the country's south. Search and rescue teams from all over the world managed to save thousands of people trapped under the rubble. Veljko Skenderija spoke to the Croatian rescuers who spent days searching for survivors.