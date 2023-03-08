POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Markets sink after Federal Reserve Chairman promises further rate hikes
06:11
BizTech
The cost of borrowing dollars is going to continue to increase, and that's bad news for Asian stocks. Hong Kong's index fell 2 percent on Wednesday. The rout in equities came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told US congress that interest rate hikes will continue. That's after a recent report showed prices for consumers started rising again. That dashed hopes the US economy could avoid a recession while still taming inflation. Crucial bond market indicators are also flashing red- signaling that a contraction may now be inevitable. #Fed #Powell #InterestRates
March 8, 2023
