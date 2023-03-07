World Share

Can Bangladesh continue to accommodate Rohingya refugees?

With so many crises facing the planet, Myanmar's Muslim minority has been mostly left to fend for itself as refugees in Bangladesh. While the World Food Program cuts funding for food in Rohingya camps, Dhaka is left asking the world for help. We are joined by the Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam to discuss the Rohingya minority and other issues facing the country. Guest: Shahriar Alam Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh