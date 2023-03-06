POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does Luis Moreno Ocampo think International Justice is flawed? | The InnerView
27:54
World
Does Luis Moreno Ocampo think International Justice is flawed? | The InnerView
When Luis Moreno Ocampo was first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, his high profile indictments, including that of Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir, were both celebrated and condemned depending on who you talk to. But it is Moreno Ocampo’s early days as a deputy prosecutor in Argentina’s “Trial of the Juntas” that have put him back in the spotlight. The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winning “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the trial of Argentina’s generals, where Moreno Ocampo and a young legal team did the seemingly unthinkable by putting their former dictators on trial and winning. He speaks to The InnerView about why the trial is still relevant today, with democracy under threat worldwide and he addresses the limitations and double standards inherent in the international justice system.
March 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?