Hundreds of schoolgirls targetted by attackers since November
03:28
World
At least of 52 schools have been targeted in a spate of poisonings in Iran, according to officials in that country. The poisonings have sparked fear and concerns among parents and students. Hundreds of school girls across the country have been hospitalised since November in what health officials call deliberate attacks. Officials believe the perpetrators are using some kind of publicly-available gas that triggers respiratory problems, nausea, dizziness and fatigue. On Friday, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered an investigation into the poisonings calling them "the enemy's conspiracy to create fear and despair" among the people. Lily Pourzand, Analyst in Gender Equality, discussed who behind these poisonings, what this means for girls and their education in Iran. #Iran # schoolgirls #poisonedbygas
March 5, 2023
