Islamabad police moves to arrest former PM Khan in Lahore

Police in Pakistan have served an arrest warrant on the country's former prime minister, Imran Khan. They were blocked from entering his residence by large crowds of supporters who had gathered in the Lahore suburb. The warrant was eventually served to his secretary to hand to him. Khan is accused of skipping a court hearing on charges of corruption and embezzlement. The charges are related to the selling of state gifts and concealing assets while he was in office. He was ousted last year after losing a vote of no-confidence and has called the charges a sham and politically motivated. Khan has since been leading rallies, calling for the ousting of PM Shehbaz Sharif. Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director of the Center for Research & Security Studies, talked about the reaction in the country, what would likely happen if Khan were arrested. #Imrankhan #pakistan #lahore