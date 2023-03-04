POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye earthquakes cause alarm in Central Asia
02:13
World
After devastating quakes struck Turkiye and Syria, the five countries of former Soviet Central Asia fear a similar fate. In the past, earthquakes have changed the face of Central Asia's largest cities beyond recognition. And now the quake in Türkiye, which shares fault lines with the region, has added greater urgency to the issue of mass construction there. Afzal Ahmed has more. #earthquakes #CentralAsia #TurkiyeQuakes
March 4, 2023
