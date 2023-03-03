POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Bakhmut so important to both Russia and Ukraine?
The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is claiming that his forces have surrounded the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He says Ukrainian troops only have access to one road out of the city. In a video, he called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to withdraw his forces from the area. Geopolitical consultant Rich Outzen explains more about the city's strategic importance. #Bakhmu #Ukraine #Russia
March 3, 2023
