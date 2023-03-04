POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just 2 Degrees: Struggling Salt Lake, Animal Testing Cruelty & A Fungilicious discovery
26:00
World
We take a look at why Utah's Great Salt Lake is in danger. And the Canadian government is criticised for allowing the testing of cosmetics on animals. We discuss how these toxic experiments impact the environment. Also in the episode, a fungilicious discovery: Did you know fungi can decompose plastic and petrochemicals? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Alexander Verbeek Giuseppe Zolli Hridayesh Joshi Mark Spencer
March 4, 2023
