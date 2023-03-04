World Share

Just 2 Degrees: Struggling Salt Lake, Animal Testing Cruelty & A Fungilicious discovery

We take a look at why Utah's Great Salt Lake is in danger. And the Canadian government is criticised for allowing the testing of cosmetics on animals. We discuss how these toxic experiments impact the environment. Also in the episode, a fungilicious discovery: Did you know fungi can decompose plastic and petrochemicals? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Alexander Verbeek Giuseppe Zolli Hridayesh Joshi Mark Spencer