Africa Matters: Nigeria's New Leader

After a tightly contested election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as Nigeria's president-elect. We take a look at what his victory means for Africa's largest country. We also look at how frequent power blackouts are darkening the prospects of small business owners in South Africa. And we visit Namibia, where a community is reviving an age-old tradition of cosmetic oil production and supplying it to major international brands. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.