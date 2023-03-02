POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does the Windsor Agreement offer Post-Brexit Northern Ireland?
26:20
World
What does the Windsor Agreement offer Post-Brexit Northern Ireland?
Following months of negotiations, the EU and Britian have established the Windsor Framework, a new post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland. The agreement seeks to address the issues within the Northern Ireland Protocol that have caused tension between the EU and UK. However, will all parties involved agree to the terms of the new deal? Guests: David Campbell Bannerman Chairman of The Freedom Association Femi Oluwole Political Commentator Denis MacShane Former Europe Minister
March 2, 2023
