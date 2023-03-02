What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

At least 44 dead, dozens injured in central Greece train accident

Protesters have scuffled with police during demonstrations outside the offices of the Hellenic Train Company in Athens. Police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters who also lit fires in the streets. The Greek Prime Minister says Tuesday night's train crash that killed at least 44 people was a tragic human error. Athens has declared three days of national mourning. The Greek transport minister has resigned after the country's worst rail disaster in decades. Sarah Morice reports.